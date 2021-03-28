A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WorldWND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Defense Dept. hires 'diversity' officer who compared Trump to Hitler

Tucker Carlson: 'So, this is the guy who now oversees hiring for the SEALs'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 28, 2021 at 2:55pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

A U.S. soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) salutes his fellow soldiers while jumping out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft over a drop zone in Germany, Feb. 24, 2015. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Jason Johnston)

By Chuck Ross
Daily Caller News Foundation

The official hired this month to oversee U.S. Special Operations Command’s office of diversity and inclusion compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler in a photo posted to Facebook last year.

U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), which directs counterterrorism and unconventional warfare operations for the military, announced Thursday that Richard Torres-Estrada took over on March 1 as chief of the Diversity & Inclusion unit.

The Pentagon recently formed the unit as part of its push for more diversity in its ranks and chain of command.

Torres-Estrada’s politically-charged social media posts began circulating online soon after SOCOM announced his hiring.

On June 2, 2020, Torres-Estrada posted a side-by-side photo on Facebook of Trump and Hitler, both holding Bibles. The photo of Trump was taken a day earlier outside of St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C., which was vandalized during protests over the death of George Floyd.

Ahi les dejo esto y me retiro lentamente (para seguir trabajando desde la casa)…

Posted by Richard Torres-Estrada on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Screenshot of June 2, 2020, Facebook post from Richard Torres-Estrada

Fox News host Tucker Carlson pointed to Torres-Estrada’s Facebook posts on his show on Friday.

“The point is, they’re the same,” Carlson said of the Trump-Hitler photos. “So, this is the guy who now oversees hiring for the SEALs.”

Carlson asserted that Torres-Estrada’s hiring is one of several recent examples of the Defense Department going “woke,” the term used to describe hyper-awareness about social justice issues.

“The Pentagon is now the Yale faculty lounge, but with cruise missiles. That should concern you,” Carlson said.

Torres-Estrada’s social media accounts show he has held diversity positions at several government agencies, most recently as a equal employment opportunity officer for the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority.

USSOCOM describes its mission as developing and employing “fully capable Special Operations Forces to conduct global special operations and activities as part of the Joint Force to support persistent, networked and distributed Combatant Command operations and campaigns against state and non-state actors to protect and advance U.S. policies and objectives.”

It directs counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, reconnaissance and unconventional warfare operations.

WATCH:

USSOCOM did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment about Torres-Estrada’s posts.

A spokesman for the command unit told Breitbart News that they are “aware of the allegations and are looking into them now.”

Torres-Estrada did not respond to a request for comment sent through Facebook.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Now COVID threatens Americans with double-taxation
Going green? The dark side of the wind-energy industry
Parents fight 'woke' plans to punish smart kids
New York Times claims reporting is actually 'opinion'
Biden cutting back on flexibility for states' health-care programs
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×