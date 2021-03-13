A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dem Oregon state senators introduce bill to pay black people $123,000 in reparations

Residents must 'demonstrate heritage in slavery'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 13, 2021 at 3:29pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) – Democrat state senators in Oregon have introduced legislation to pay black Oregonians $123,000 in reparations.

The bill would have the Department of Revenue establish a reparations payment program to residents “who can demonstrate heritage in slavery” and have identified as “African-American” for at least ten years.

The Daily Wire reports that “according to a copy of the state Senate bill, the government will pay six figures to any person who can demonstrate that they are a descendant of American slaves and have “identified as African-American” on legal documents.” In order to qualify for the reparations, a person must live state for at least two years before the application deadline of Dec. 31, 2022.

Read the full story ›

