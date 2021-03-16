Democratic senator on hot mic confessing plan to bypass GOP again

Joe Biden used some of the little time he spent on the campaign trail in 2020 promising he would be a bipartisan president.

Repeatedly he vowed to work with Republicans, and several congressional leaders made similar promises.

But for anyone who hasn't noticed Biden has shown no interest in compromise, a democratic senator now has confirmed the party intends to impose it's will on America

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., was caught on a hot microphone telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that the budget reconciliation process -- which requires only a simple majority vote -- "likely" would be required to pass trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending through Congress.

That process already was used for the American Rescue Plan, which was supposed to be a COVID-19 relief bill. It ended up, however, designating only a tiny fraction of its $1.9 trillion to COVID relief.

Billions were handed out to Democratic-run cities that have mismangaged budgets, to abortionists and even to federal workers who are being given a $20,000-plus option to stay home with their kids.

Fox News reported Cardin was caught on a C-SPAN microphone at an event Monday saying Democrats "most likely have to use reconciliation" for their plan.

"Ultimately, it's going to be put together similar to how the American Rescue Plan was put together. ... Most likely, we're going to have to use reconciliation."

Sen. Ben Cardin, as heard on a C-SPAN mic, tells Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that Democrats will “most likely have to use reconciliation” on an infrastructure package as they did with the Covid relief bill. “The Republicans will be with you to a point, and then—“ pic.twitter.com/d4Pc49WlIl — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 15, 2021

Cardin said, "The Republicans will be with you to a point, and then."

The The Gateway Pundit blog noted not one Republican in the Senate or the House voted for "the pork-filled bill that is really a power grab for the Democrats, teachers unions, minority interests and will funnel tens of thousands of dollars to federal workers."

Democrats now are preparing a new economic package that would cost from $2 to $4 trillion dollars.

