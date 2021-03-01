Login
Dems block amendment to prevent COVID-relief funds from going to China

'American tax dollars should benefit the American people during a pandemic'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 1, 2021 at 1:29pm
(BREITBART) -- Democrats in the House Rules Committee on Friday voted against an amendment by Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) that would prevent any American taxpayer-funded COVID-19 relief dollars from going to the Chinese Communist Party.

His amendment would have barred any of the $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief bill funds from being made available to “any enterprise, agency, instrumentality owned by the Government of the People’s Republic of China or the Chinese Communist Party.”

Barr said when he introduced his amendment to the Democrat-controlled committee:

