EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Department Of Education attacks white infants

Says babies should be lectured about racism

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 5, 2021 at 1:34pm
(NATIONAL INSIDERS) – Arizona’s Department of Education is offering parents an “equity” kit to help them lower their 3-month-old’s racism.

Journalist Christopher Rufo went public with the facts about this “equity” kit within the organization that says babies can show hints of racism in just three months and should be lectured to about race even before they can talk.

“Being silence about race helps racism by allowing children to draw their own conclusions,” the program says, outlining a graphic with the title, “They are not too young to talk about race!”

Read the full story ›

