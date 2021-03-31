Deputy makes miraculous rescue before devastating house fire destroys everything

While the Konen family from Flagler County, Florida, was out shopping on Sunday, disaster was unfolding at home. A fire broke out and tore through the building.

First responders were on scene dealing with the blaze when the family was notified that their house was on fire, but one family member was still inside.

The family dog was stuck indoors even as smoke poured from the top of the house. Thankfully, the dog was smart enough to alert rescuers.

It was Deputy Jeckovich with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office who heard the pup scratching at the inside of the front door. He notified the firemen on scene and then broke the glass of the door so the dog could get out.

The sheriff's office shared the body camera footage on Facebook Monday.

"While on the scene, Deputy Jeckovich could hear scratching from behind the front door," the post read. "Deputy Jekovich quickly broke the door, allowing the dog to escape the home, which was fully englufed in flames.

"While the dog was a little shaken up, there were no serious injuries. The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire but were relieved to be reunited with their pet when they arrived on the scene.

"The men and women of the FCSO believe it is an honor to serve and protect every member of this community, even our four-legged ones. Great job Deputy Jekovich!"

Video showed the pup exiting the house and running for the street. Matt Guiliano, a friend of the family, told the Palm Coast Observer that the dog is normally a yellow color, but it was definitely ashy gray as it ran from the burning home.

The building itself is unlivable, and the family lost most of their possessions and has to start over from scratch.

"The home is a total loss," Guiliano said. "These people lost literally everything. I am trying to help them, as they are a young family with a 12-year-old daughter.

"You can imagine how hard it would be to literally need to rebuy every piece of clothing, couches, beds, lights, pots, pans, anything and everything you’ve ever owned."

A GoFundMe has been started for the family, and so far almost $5,000 has been raised to help jumpstart their rebuild.

Thanks to an observant officer, though, the Konens still have a very important four-legged member of their family.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.