Dow closes 300 points lower as Caterpillar leads afternoon slide

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday in an afternoon slide led by shares of companies with the most to lose if there are any hiccups in the reopening of the global economy from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The S&P 500 declined 0.8% to 3,910.52, pressured by industrials and materials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 308.05 points, or 0.9%, to 32,423.15 as Caterpillar slipped 3.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.1% to 13,227.70. The small cap Russell 2000 dropped 3.6% to 2,185.69 for its worst day since June.

Travel and retail stocks sold off in lockstep amid fresh Covid restrictions globally. Shares of Carnival and Norwegian cruise lines slumped more than 7% each. American Airlines and United Airlines also dropped more than 6% apiece. Brick-and-mortar retailer Gap slid nearly 8%.

Read the full story ›