Dow notches another record high, rising 170 on reopening optimism

'Investors will have to continually grapple with the anxiety about economic overheating'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 15, 2021 at 4:53pm
(CNBC) -- The Dow and S&P 500 both hit new records on Monday as investors grew optimistic about the economic reopening from the pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 174.82 points, or 0.5%, to a record close of 32,953.46. Monday was its seventh positive trading session in a row, the longest winning streak since August. The S&P 500 added 0.65% to 3,968.94, a fresh all-time high and its fifth straight day of gains. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.1% to 13,459.71.

Stocks treaded water for most of the day, until major averages popped in the final minutes of trading. Some reopening plays notched big gains, as well as some Big Tech stocks like Apple that have been weak lately. The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 closed up 0.3%, also a new record.

