Dow slips more than 100 points from a record high

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks fell Tuesday as major technology shares came under pressure again after the 10-year Treasury yield touched its highest level since January 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 104.41 points, or 0.3%, to 33,066.96, slipping from a record closing high. Apple and Microsoft were among the biggest losers in the 30-stock Dow, falling more than 1% each. The S&P 500 slid 0.3%, led by losses in consumer staples and technology. The Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.1% lower. The tech-heavy benchmark was down more than 1% at one point.

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed 6 basis points to top 1.77% earlier Tuesday, hitting its highest level in 14 months as vaccine rollouts and expected infrastructure spending boosted the outlook for a broad economic recovery and rising inflation. The benchmark rate later turned flat at 1.72%.

Read the full story ›