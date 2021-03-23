A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Duke launches probe after George Floyd's toxicology report posted on bulletin board

Drugs were present in his system when he died

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 23, 2021 at 5:01pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Duke University has launched an investigation after a student found a copy of George Floyd’s toxicology report posted on a bulletin board commemorating Black History Month.

“A printout of George Floyd’s toxicology report was hung beside a photo of his face on a Black History Month-themed bulletin board on the third floor of Brown dorm” on March 20, the student newspaper The Chronicle said.

“We are completely aligned with the idea that a person who causes harm to others in this community and elsewhere should be held accountable,” Dean of Students John Blackshear said at a meeting with residents of the Brown Residence Hall. The dean said information had been turned over to the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×