A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsGOOD NEWS!
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dunkin' customer buys $4,000 in gift cards, uses them to pay every subsequent patron's purchases

Said this was his way of 'paying it forward' during a rough year

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 27, 2021 at 12:36pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – That’s a whole lotta java.

An anonymous patron at a Dunkin’ in Beavercreek, Ohio, attempted to fuel up the entire town by paying for $4,000 worth of coffee and doughnuts earlier this month.

Samantha Owens, the manager of the Dunkin’ location, tells Fox News that the generous customer – a regular – pulled up to the drive-thru on March 12, asking if he could purchase $1,000 in gift cards. Owens asked the driver to come inside the shop, where the do-gooder upped his order to $4,000.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×