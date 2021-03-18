A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Egypt prepares to start move to new capital

Getting away from chaos of Cairo

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 18, 2021 at 4:52pm
(WHATFINGER NEWS) – Egypt is racing to prepare a grandiose new capital city in the desert east of Cairo before the first civil servants move in this summer and ahead of the delayed official opening of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s flagship project.

At the heart of the city, workers are putting finishing touches to an avenue of ministries that echo the architecture of pharaonic temples and adjoin a raised Islamic complex, two domed parliament buildings and a sprawling presidential compound.

There will be a monorail passing through a business district where a 385-metre central tower is close to completion. Beyond, the contours of a 10km park stretching to a giant mosque are taking shape.

Read the full story ›

