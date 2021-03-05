A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Fashion designer strikes back against abortion jewelry

'1972' necklace commemorates year before killing babies became legal

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 5, 2021 at 2:04pm
(STREAM.ORG) – Fashion designer Carla D’Addesi is on a mission to defend the unborn, with her Culture of Life 1972 (COL1972) fashion brand serving as a “movement that protects and values human life.”

The designer recently told Politely Rude podcast host Abby Johnson that her business was “birthed out of necessity” after she and her daughters discovered that a number of popular fashion brands contribute to pro-abortion organizations – something that left them dismayed.

And, according to D’Addesi, COL1972 – which sells everything from clothing to jewelry – is “the only trademarked fashion brand that supports a culture of life.”

Read the full story ›

