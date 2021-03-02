FBI chief claims no evidence of Antifa at Capitol riot

In a statement that contradicts earlier testimony regarding the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, FBI Director Christopher Wray says his investigators haven't seen evidence that anarchist groups such as Antifa were involved.

"While we're equal opportunity in looking for violent extremism of any ideology, we have not to date seen any evidence of anarchist violent extremists or people subscribing to Antifa in connection with the sixth," he told a congressional hearing Tuesday.

"That doesn't mean we're not looking and we'll continue to look."

DURBIN: Do you have any evidence that the Capitol attack was organized by 'fake Trump protesters'? WRAY: We have not seen evidence of that. pic.twitter.com/CqXGRp8CcL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2021

However, the Gateway Pundit noted former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund already has told the Senate Rules and Homeland Security committees that intelligence suggests leftists were present.

Also, Michael Waller, a senior analyst for strategy at the Center for Security Policy specializing in propaganda, political warfare, psychological warfare and subversion, reported witnessing "scattered groups of men exhorting the marchers to gather closely and tightly toward the center of the outside of the Capitol building and prevent them from leaving."

And there were a "few young men wearing Trump or MAGA hats backwards and who did not fit in with the rest of the crowd in terms of their actions and demeanor, whom I presumed to be Antifa or other leftist agitators."

Also, Antifa leader John Earl Sullivan was arrested in Utah after the U.S. Capitol riots over his involvement there.

WND previously reported Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., said the events had "all the hallmarks of Antifa provocation."

This has all the hallmarks of Antifa provocation. https://t.co/HJLN3Ijn4K — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2021

Look at the folks breaking the glass. All Antifa—your little buddies. https://t.co/z3kJesSlfr — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 7, 2021

He wrote on Twitter: "Look at the folks breaking the glass. All Antifa – your little buddies."

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said in a speech on the House floor overnight that there was evidence that some of the people rioting were "masquerading as Trump supporters."

A source told the Washington Times that Gaetz cited, however, denied his claim and demanded an apology, the Washington Examiner reported.

And Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., wrote on Twitter:

1. A Congressman warned me on MONDAY of a growing ANTIFA threat & advised that I sleep in my office rather than leaving Capitol complex & sleeping in my condo. I heeded that advice & have slept on office floor for 4 straight nights. 2. Congressman told me he was warned on TUESDAY by Capitol Police officer that intelligence suggest fascist ANTIFA was going to try to infiltrate the Trump rally by dressing like Trump supporters.

3. Capitol Police advised TUESDAY that it best not to leave Capitol complex." 4. Evidence, much public, surfacing that many Capitol assaulters were fascist ANTIFAs, not Trump supporters. Again, time will reveal truth. Don't rush to judgment. Don't be fooled by @FakeNewsMedia whose political judgment drives their reporting.

A video posted on Twitter showed Trump supporters trying to stop someone whom members of the crowd described as "Antifa" from breaking a window.

Former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik wrote on Twitter: "President @realDonaldTrump supporters pulling Antifa terrorists away from building. There's plenty of these videos. Why isn't the #mainstreammedia reporting?"

President @realDonaldTrump supporters pulling Antifa terrorists away from building. There’s plenty of these videos. Why isn’t the #mainstreammedia reporting? pic.twitter.com/ItzN2YWETL — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) January 7, 2021

BREAKING: Former FBI agent on the ground at U.S. Capitol just texted me and confirmed that at least 1 "bus load" of Antifa thugs infiltrated peaceful Trump demonstrators as part of a false Trump flag ops — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 6, 2021

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry reported via Twitter: "BREAKING: Former FBI agent on the ground at U.S. Capitol just texted me and confirmed that at least 1 'bus load' of Antifa thugs infiltrated peaceful Trump demonstrators as part of a false Trump flag ops."

