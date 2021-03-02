FBI director won't reveal cause of Capitol Police officer's death

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died only a few hours after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

For weeks, legacy media outlets proclaimed he was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher in the hands of supporters of President Trump.

But evidence shows he wasn't.

So how did he die?

It still remains a secret, according to FBI chief Christopher Wray.

He told a congressional hearing this week: "There is an ongoing investigation into his death. I have to be careful at this stage, because it’s ongoing, not to get out in front of it."

The fire extinguisher attack story was prominent in multiple news outlets for several weeks, but then not long ago, law enforcement sources revealed that Sicknick may have died after coming into contact with bear spray.

Or something else.

Wray also declined to say whether investigators were looking into a homicide.

"So does that mean since the investigation is going on, you have not determined the exact cause of the death?" Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley asked Wray.

"That means we can’t yet disclose cause of death at this stage," Wray said.

Grassley pressed on, asking if a cause of death had been determined.

"I didn’t say that," said Wray. "We’re not at a point where we could disclose or confirm the cause of death."

It was the New York Times that had proclaimed, of Sicknick, "He dreamed of being a police officer, then was killed by a pro-Trump mob." But the publication later, quietly, changed its reporting.

And reports have said that authorities "have yet to identify a moment in which he suffered his fatal injuries."

Revolver News noted the stakes are high as Sicknick's death is the only purported death by a largely tourist crowd that was let into the building by police, stayed inside the velvet ropes, and seemed at least partly there out of confusion, for social media clout or just for the memes.

"That’s a far cry from murder," Revolver News said. "Yet MAGA is being blood libeled with a felony murder charge in the court of public opinion and at Donald Trump’s impeachment, while potentially exculpatory evidence is silenced or sealed. As the Washington Uniparty mulls domestic terror laws over a MAGA Bloodbath, it increasingly looks like MAGA may have been Bloodbathed. Time is of the essence for the Feds to release all evidence, damn the guilty, or the clear the MAGA movement of these serious allegations."

The blog Ammoland noted that all that is actually known "is he died after going back to the office, from what appears to be a stroke resulting from a blood clot."

While blunt force trauma can trigger a blood clot, the news site Law Officer said sources "have advised that there are no indications that Officer Sicknick sustained blunt force trauma."

"This coincides with what his family said just days after his death, indicating that they believed he may have died from a medical condition."

Ammoland noted most media outlets say Sicknick "was killed because of being beaten with a fire extinguisher by a Trump supporter."

DailyMail.com reported Capitol Police said in a statement that Sicknick was injured "while physically engaging with protesters."

"During the struggle, Sicknick, 42, was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said. The officials could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated press on condition of anonymity."

However, Revolver News noted, after the riot, Sicknick had told his brother, Ken, he was fine except for being pepper sprayed.

