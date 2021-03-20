A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Federal judge pens dissent slamming decades-old press protections

Calls for Supreme Court to overturn landmark legal precedent

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 19, 2021 at 10:01pm
(POLITICO) – A federal appeals court judge issued an extraordinary opinion Friday attacking partisan bias in the news media, lamenting the treatment of conservatives in American society and calling for the Supreme Court to overturn a landmark legal precedent that protects news outlets from lawsuits over reports about public figures.

D.C. Circuit Senior Judge Laurence Silberman’s diatribe, contained in his dissent in a libel case, amounted to a withering, frontal assault on the 1964 Supreme Court decision that set the framework for modern defamation law – New York Times v. Sullivan.

Silberman said the decision, requiring public figures to show “actual malice” to recover against a news organization for libel, was a “policy-driven” result that the justices simply invented out of whole cloth.

