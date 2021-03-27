Federal prosecutors abandon false claims about Jan. 6 Capitol riot due to no evidence

(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) – Federal prosecutors are being forced to drop some of the most absurd, histrionic claims they made about the mostly-peaceful protest that happened in and around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The deep state has spun yarns about elaborate plots to kill lawmakers, gas politicians, overthrow the government, and made up other tall tales in their quest to punish Trump supporters and bring the war on terror into the homeland. Now, they are being forced to backtrack as the case blows up in their faces.

No counts for sedition have been filed against any of those charged thus far. Assault, conspiracy and obstruction charges are the best the feds can come up with, and many of the peaceful protesters inside of the U.S. Capitol may ultimately have their charges dropped – leaving the deep state with egg on their faces yet again.

Read the full story ›