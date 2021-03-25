GM forced to cut production of midsize pickups due to chip shortage

(CNBC) – General Motors will suspend production of its midsize pickup trucks due to a global semiconductor chip shortage. It’s the latest shutdown as the automaker prioritizes production of its larger, more profitable full-size pickups and SUVs.

Downtime at the Missouri plant will start Monday and run through April 12, according to a message sent to employees on Wednesday by the United Auto Workers union local. The plant produces GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado pickups. Van production at the facility will not be impacted, GM said.

GM will also pull ahead scheduled downtime for the plant by two weeks to May 24 through July 19 to “allow for more time to build product” during the second half of 2021, the union said. GM spokesman David Barnas confirmed the plans.

