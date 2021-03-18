GoFundMe to pay off Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s mortgage goes hilariously wrong

(NEW YORK POST) – A GoFundMe page set up to pay off the mortgage on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14.6 million California estate has gone bust – after raising a measly $110, a report says.

Anastasia Hanson, 56, of California told Britain’s the Sun that she started the fundraising effort because she seriously felt sorry for the multimillionaire royal couple – after Harry publicly whined to Oprah Winfrey about being financially cut off by Buckingham Palace.

"When they came to the USA, they were without jobs and with limited funds," said Hanson, who lives about 25 minutes from the princely pair’s palatial estate in swanky Montecito.

