Hide your Seuss books – they're coming for them!

There is no end to the efforts by the "kill culture" to eliminate all forms of fun and creativity from our lives, and especially from the lives of our children.

Are you a fan of Dr. Seuss and his wonderful books?

Well, be aware that the "cancel culture" had decreed that six of his books will no longer be published because they are "hurtful."

I admit – I'm a big Dr. Seuss fan. I spent many hours over the years reading those books to my children. The volumes are creative, use language in challenging ways, and the artwork and color are mesmerizing. When you see anything by Dr. Seuss, you know exactly who wrote it.

Theodor Seuss Geisel wrote his first of these books in 1937 and continued until his death in 1991. He used his pen name, Dr. Seuss for all of them.

The latest blast in the name of "politically correct literature" came last Tuesday, with the announcement that six of the fabulously successful Dr. Seuss books will not be published any more. That the announcement came on the anniversary of his birthday makes this even more disgusting.

It was a statement issued by Dr. Seuss Enterprises that the publication and licensing of six books will cease because, "These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong."

In one, there was a sketch of a Chinese man deemed "hurtful" and in another, a sketch of two African men, criticized for the same reason.

If I were Chinese or African, I would be insulted that these "educators" consider me to be so thin-skinned and humorless that I need their protection.

The statement said it was the result of working with a "panel of experts," which included educators, some from the University of California. There also was a full review of the entire catalog of titles.

That sounds ominous – perhaps to prepare us for further cuts to the availability of Seuss books.

The ones getting the ax now are "And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street" – his first, written in 1937. The others are "If I Ran The Zoo," "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," "Scrambled Eggs Super!," and "The Cat's Quizzer."

Who knows what happens next or when.

National Reading Month began on March 1, and March 2 was "Read Across America Day," which typically features the works of Dr. Seuss – but that was dropped, including mention of the author in President's Bidens announcement of the event, an event, by the way, that as been described as a "national literacy program."

The schools in Virginia got involved in the issue when the Loudoun County Public Schools issued a statement saying, "Research in recent years has revealed strong racial undertones in many books written/illustrated by Dr. Seuss. Their teachers were ordered to avoid connecting the 'reading day' with any of Dr. Seuss' books."

The sad part of all of this is that Dr. Seuss made reading fun for children, gave them a feel for the wonderment of the imagination and the idea that we accept ourselves for what we are.

While kids and even adults enjoy the creativity and humor in Dr. Seuss' books, the cancel culture goes through them counting the number of characters who are white versus minorities, and for them, that is the key to whether the books have any value.

And by the way, Dr. Seuss isn't alone. The Muppets are close to getting the ax, although at this point, Disney is just warning viewers.

"The Muppet Show" has been given a disclaimer, which warns viewers that some of the episodes might contain "offensive' content."

In a bold show of courage – (!) – the company does not tell the viewer what they consider offensive, and which episodes are involved. The disclaimer just says, "This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now." It went on to justify this move.

An article in the Washington Examiner about these sorts of "trigger warnings" for viewers also references that Disney has done the same thing with warnings on "Peter Pan," "The Aristocats" and "Dumbo."

These are also films I have seen and enjoyed with my children, and I don't recall anything that seemed to me to be offensive. But then, what do I know?

I am not of the current generation, which has taken on the role of "chief judge of all that exists" and "decision makers of what the rest of us will be allowed to see, read and hear."

The dangerous part of this is that as these ideas permeate the schools and libraries, my grandchildren and future generations will be denied access to good literature and art.

Keep in mind that this movement has also penetrated the classics. Shakespeare and other works are being dropped from high school and college classes for the same "woke" reasons.

I will say one thing: As soon as I heard about the Dr. Seuss situation, I called my children and told them to dig out their copies of Seuss books and keep them safe. Good move! Reports are that the prices being offered and paid for these books are skyrocketing.

I not only have some of those books, but I also have the memory of having met Dr. Seuss when he was in Walnut Creek, California, for one of his book introductions. He was exactly what I expected – quiet, charming, friendly and with a lovely sense of humor. I'll never forget that meeting, and I remember and honor him for all the joy he brought into my life.

