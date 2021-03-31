A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health U.S. WND News Center
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Horror: Man's skin peels off after getting COVID vaccine

'Very painful' reaction 'a direction result of the shot'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published March 31, 2021 at 12:59pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

A U.S. Navy corpsman administers a U.S. Marine with a COVID-19 vaccine on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rachel K. Young-Porter)

A Virginia man is recovering from what is being described as a severe reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine in which his skin turned red, swelled up and peeled off.

WRIC-TV reported Richard Terrell, 74, of Goochland County, was hospitalized for five days after a sudden onset of symptoms after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Terrell, recovering at home, said he's still very weak and "it will take some time for him to fully recover."

TRENDING: Washington Post fact-checker hands Biden '4 Pinocchios'

Despite the serious complications, he said he's glad he got the vaccine.

"It all just happened so fast. My skin peeled off. It’s still coming off on my hands now," he told an interviewer.

He got the vaccine March 6 and thought he was fine.

But a few days later, "I began to feel a little discomfort in my armpit and then a few days later I began to get an itchy rash, and then after that I began to swell and my skin turned red."

Should people get a COVID vaccine?

He saw a dermatologist who told him to go to the hospital, and he was admitted.

"It was stinging, burning and itching. Whenever I bent my arms or legs, like the inside of my knee, it was very painful where the skin was swollen and was rubbing against itself," he said.

Doctors warned the reaction could have been life-threatening if not treated.

A doctor noted, "Skin is the largest organ in the body, and when it gets inflamed like his was, you can lose a lot of fluids and electrolytes."

Doctors said they ruled out viral infections, COVID-19 itself and other potential sources.

The vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration in February.

It calls for one shot, while other vaccines from other manufacturers recommend two.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Horror: Man's skin peels off after getting COVID vaccine
Facebook goes full Big Brother, kills Lara Trump interview with Donald
Cops haul pregnant mom out of church after priest complains she's unmasked
Gaetz goes on offense amid sexual allegations
GoFundMe shuts down aid to parents battling critical race theory
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×