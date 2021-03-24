A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hot mic captures ref 'wanting to' call 'f***ing penalty,' he gets iced

NHL: 'Nothing is more important than ensuring the integrity of our game'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 24, 2021 at 3:54pm
(NBC NEWS) -- The NHL fired referee Tim Peel on Wednesday after a hot mic captured him boasting about whistling a penalty because he "wanted to."

The league's action came less than 24 hours after Peel officiated the Nashville Predators' 2-0 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena.

Shortly after Nashville forward Viktor Arvidsson was whistled for a tripping penalty on Detroit defenseman Jon Merrill, a rink-side TV microphone picked up an official saying: “It wasn’t much, but I wanted to get a f---ing penalty against Nashville early."

Read the full story ›

