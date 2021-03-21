'Hottest ticket in social media': Trump to launch own platform

PALM BEACH, Florida – Former President Donald J. Trump, one of the most prolific users of social media in American history, will soon be launching his own social platform, according to one his representatives.

"I do think that we're going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform," Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News' "#MediaBuzz" on Sunday.

"And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it's going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does."

.@JasonMillerinDC said President Trump will be "returning to social media in two or three months" with "his own platform" that will "completely redefine the game" and attract "tens of millions" of new users. #MediaBuzz — #MediaBuzz (@MediaBuzzFNC) March 21, 2021

"This new platform is going to be big," Miller added, as he expects the former commander in chief to draw "tens of millions of people."

Though he said he couldn't provide more regarding details of the venture, Miller indicated Trump was having "high-powered meetings" at Mar-a-Lago, and "numerous companies" have sought out Trump.

In February, BuzzFeed reported Trump had discussions with Parler.com about possibly joining that platform last year. Trump was reportedly offered a 40% ownership stake in Parler if it became his exclusive social-media platform. The contract was never signed.

Despite Trump being one of its star users, Twitter permanently banned the president from its left-leaning platform in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Meanwhile, Miller says Trump will continue campaigning for Republican candidates, suggesting one endorsement is expected to be announced Monday.

"Pay attention to Georgia tomorrow, on Monday. There's a big endorsement that's coming that's going to really shake things up in the political landscape in Georgia. It's big, it's coming tomorrow, and just be sure to tune in."

