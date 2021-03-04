A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hundreds demonstrate in against closure of Catholic churches

'It's just a building, but it's also a community'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 3, 2021 at 8:37pm
(KTIV) -- SIOUX CITY -- Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday outside the Sioux City Diocese Office to protest the closing or merger of rural parishes in Iowa.

The Diocese of Sioux City said it's due to reductions in community and parish population, reduced numbers of parishioners active in their faith, and drastic downturns in the sacraments and ministries.

"It's just a building, but it's also a community," said Molly Klocke, a member of St. Joseph's in Dedham, Iowa.

