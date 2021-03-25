India discovers 1st 'double-mutant' COVID strain as new cases surge

(ZEROHEDGE) – Following a series of reports warning about mutated COVID strains first identified in Brazil, the U.S. and elsewhere spreading across Latin America, the U.S. and Europe, scientists in India are one-upping them by identifying what they described as "a double-mutant" strain of the ubiquitous virus.

The "double-mutant" was identified, along with 770 other strains, gleaned from samples collected across 18 Indian states. Of the 10,787 samples collected, 736 tested positive for the UK variant, 34 for the South African variant and one for the Brazilian variant. The report comes as COVID cases in India are climbing once again after the nation managed to bring numbers close to zero. The country has reported a total of 11.7MM cases, and 160.4K deaths.

While the Indian government insists there's no link between the variants and the surge in cases (India rolled back most of its virus-inspired restrictions on business and movement months ago). India became the fifth country in the world to sequence the COVID virus's genome last January.

