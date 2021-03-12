A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Iranian container ship damaged in Mediterranean 'terrorist' attack

Cause of blaze still unclear

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2021 at 3:47pm
(SPUTNIK NEWS) – According to the state shipping firm, the vessel was slightly damaged by an explosive object but no one on board was hurt.

An Iranian container ship was damaged in a "terrorist" attack in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, a spokesman for the state-run shipping company IRISL told Nournews on Friday.

Previously, reports of a fire on the "SHAHR E KORD" Iranian container ship off the coast of Latakia, Syria circulated on 10 and 11 March. The fire reportedly started in containers on the cargo deck as the ship arrived at Latakia Anchorage from Bandar Abbas via the Suez Canal. It is still unclear what caused the blaze.

Read the full story ›

