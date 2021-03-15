A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood-clot reports

'The safety of the public will always come first'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 14, 2021 at 9:00pm
(AP) -- Irish health officials on Sunday recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, said the recommendation was made after Norway’s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He said that while there was no conclusive link between the vaccine and the cases, Irish health officials are recommending the suspension of the vaccine’s rollout as a precaution. Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic authorities have taken similar precautionary steps.

