Jews plan 'mask-burning' party to celebrate end of Texas mandate

'It's a liberating experience'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 8, 2021 at 12:23pm
(JEWISH TELEGRAPHIC AGENCY) -- The political advocacy group Dallas Jewish Conservatives is celebrating Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s lifting of his statewide mask mandate by holding a mask-burning party.

The outdoor event, advertised online as “The Official Texas is Now Open Party! #BurnThatMask,” is scheduled to be held March 10, the day that Abbott’s decision goes into effect. The event description promises that attendees will be able to burn their masks in a communal bonfire while enjoying entertainment, refreshments and conservative speakers at a private home in the northern Dallas suburb of Parker.

Dallas Jewish Conservatives is hosting the party alongside other local conservative groups in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including Hispanics Against Socialism, DFW Deplorables and Ladies of Liberty.

