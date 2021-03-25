Joe Biden survives his first press conference – barely

He lost his train of thought, assuming he had one. He forgot some of the questions that were asked. He continually flipped through a notebook, strange to see among past commanders in chief, and read prepared answers.

What an ugly scene was Joe Biden's first presidential press conference.

Here's an example of what I'm talking about.

After PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor asked a question about the Joe Biden-caused crisis on the border, he seemed to lose the moment. After speaking for about four minutes, he said: "And the other thing we're doing, I might add," before stalling. "Am I giving you too long of an answer?"

When was the last time you can remember a president asking a reporter that question?!

He continued, "Because if you don't want the detail. … I don't know how much detail you want about immigration," he continued, going on to say, "Maybe I'll stop there."

Maybe that's good. Talk about someone who is unsure of himself, self-conscious on stage, hesitant, doubtful, uncertain, shaky.

But it didn't stop there, unfortunately.

After answering Alcindor's question on migrants, Biden needed to be reminded again about the filibuster query. THE FILIBUSTER QUESTION! He needed to be reminded. Democrats are plotting a way to abolish the Senate rule requiring 60 members to end debate and move to a vote.

Ahh, what's the question again?

"I have never been particularly poor at calculating how to get things done in the United States Senate," he said. "So the best way to get something done, if you, if you hold near and dear to you that you like to be able to, anyway," he said, trailing off.

After sighing for a bit, he appeared to be finishing his answer.

"We're going to get a lot done, and if we have to, if there's complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we'll have to go beyond what I'm talking about," if that wasn't clear enough.

Back to the border – and what a nice guy he is.

"Well, look, I guess I should be flattered if people are coming because I'm a nice guy – that's the reason why it's happening – that I'm a decent man, or however it's phrased, that that's why they are coming, because they know Biden's a good guy."

He added: "But the truth of the matter is, nothing has changed. As many people came, 28 percent increase in children at the border in my administration. Thirty-one percent in the last year of 2019, before the pandemic in the Trump administration. This happens every single, solitary year."

Every year? On what planet does it happen every year?

"Does anybody suggest that there was a 31 percent increase under Trump because he was a nice guy? And he was doing good things at the border? That's not the reason they're coming. The reason they're coming is that it's the time they can travel with the least likelihood of dying on the way because the heat in the desert, number one. Number two, they're coming because of the circumstances in their country."

None of it made sense.

"I'd like to think it's because I'm a nice guy, but it's not. It's because of what's happens every year," he repeated.

Perhaps he forgot that during the campaign he called for a "surge" to the border.

When Kristen Welker of NBC News asked when reporters will be allowed to visit the border, Biden gave his most candid response.

"I don't know," he said.

Welker tried again: "Will you commit to allowing journalists to have access to the facilities that are overcrowded moving forward?"

His crystal clear answer was, "I will commit – when my plan very shortly is underway – to let you have access to not just me, but other facilities as well. I commit to transparency as soon as I am in a position to be able to implement what we're doing right now."

Biden acknowledged he had no specific time frame for expanding press access. He added that "one of the reasons I haven't gone down … is I don't want to become the issue" amid the crisis.

It was not an impressive performance.

Although he did respond to a question about whether he will seek a second term.

He said he expects to but that the future is never certain. He's already 78 you know, the oldest president ever.

"My plan is to run for reelection. That's my expectation," Biden said, speaking in the East Room of the White House.

Pressed to elaborate, Biden walked back his 2024 musings a bit.

"I'm a great respecter of fate. I've never been able to plan four and a half, three and a half years ahead for certain," he said.

Biden lacked even one memorable remark in a tedious, hour-long non-event. No kidding. I had to watch it!

