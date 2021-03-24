Joe Biden: The worst president – ever!

After only two months, it's time to call Joe Biden the worst president of all time – and it's not even close.

The latest gambit: The White House said it will consider spending $3 trillion on boosting the economy, reducing carbon emissions and narrowing economic inequality, beginning with a giant infrastructure plan.

This will be the greatest spending boondoggle ever. It’s a total waste! Even what it promises is a waste – and these are Biden’s simple words.

Boosting the economy? Biden wouldn’t even know how. Carbon emission? It will not make the climate warmer or cooler – whatever the plan.

It's a fairy tale for kids and grownups. For narrowing economic inequality? Sounds like more wealth redistribution schemes. A giant infrastructure plan? Biden simply cannot be trusted with anything called giant.

Remember, Biden is now in the middle of creating the biggest crisis ever on the border. By canceling progress on building the wall and inviting Mexico and Central America to "surge" the border without a plan, we can assume this was the plan!

He wants to enlist Democratic voters! He wants cheap workers to replace American citizens! He wants to compromise security for the United States! He wants to increase sexual exploitation of women! He wants to redistribute money to the human-smuggling cartel! He wants a stimulus program for border area hotels – a minimum for $86 million as of today! Fiasco!

Yes, a Biden-made planned fiasco. How do we know? Neither Biden nor Kamala Harris have any plans to visit the border.

Last week, in the first face-to-face meeting with top Chinese diplomats, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began by stating his wish to discuss "our deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyberattacks on the United States, economic coercion toward our allies."

His Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi, shot back that it was hypocritical of the U.S. to complain about things such as China's human rights record given America’s history of racism against African Americans.

What did Biden do? Nothing. Were the Chinese dispatched home? No. Were there any protests? Nada.

The Chinese threat represents the one and only existential threat to the United States of America. God help us!

Do you want to learn what is the one and only existential threat to the American free republic?

The psyche of Biden and the temperament of Democrats and House Resolution 1 – or, as it is sometimes called, the For the People Act. This is the Democrats dream to institutionalize voter fraud that will empower one party to make the rules that govern our society. It's the end of free and fair elections.

It's the end of free speech, free press. It’s the end of free America.

HR 1 is patently unconstitutional. Republican representative should never have even consented to a vote on it to give it credibility.

The reason it's unconstitutional is because it fundamentally changes elections. The Constitution clearly grants the states and the legislatures the authority to regulate and govern voting.

Because of the lockdown mania, the mental health of Americans has dropped to its lowest point in two decades. This is largely because of the pandemic, which has led to a 9% drop in the number of people who feel their mental health is excellent.

The Boulder, Colorado, slaughter of 10 human beings is just the latest example of psychopathic behavior. Couple this with the fentanyl crisis that is killing 75,000 Americans a year and you have a recipe for a disaster.

Not a word of concern expressed by Biden – whose own son has had drug problems.

It didn’t take Biden and his partners in crime long to unleash the most deadly attack on unborn children in our nation’s history. They have taken pro-abortion extremism to a new level of hate. He’s trying to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law.

At the same time, he’s trying to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which keeps the government from forcing you to pay for abortions. He plans to reinstate the diabolical Health and Human Service Mandate that would force religious ministries to cover baby-killing drugs in their employee health plans.

Gun grabs are expected to rise up on the agenda. Biden's campaign promises included a wholesale ban on the manufacture and sale of assault weapons; a push to roll out personalized "smart gun" technology; closing various gun ownership loopholes; and banning the online sale of guns and ammunition.

What else do we have to worry about?

Most teachers are not back to work – after a year! Meanwhile, Biden is often seen wearing two masks. Don't let anyone tell you that American students are still the priority of unionized teachers!

