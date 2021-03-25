Jon Huntsman's brother sues Mormon church for alleged fraud

(AP) -- James Huntsman, a member of one of Utah’s most prominent families and brother of a former governor, sued The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, accusing it of fraud and seeking to recover millions of dollars in contributions.

The federal lawsuit, filed Monday, asserts that the church spent members’ donations that were solicited for charity on commercial purposes. Huntsman alleges the Utah-based faith known widely as the Mormon church has “repeatedly and publicly lied” about the use of billions of dollars in contributions meant to pay for missionary work, temples and other educational and charitable work.

Huntsman, brother of former U.S. diplomat and ex-Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. and son of late billionaire philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr., said he was defrauded out of millions during the 24 years he gave 10% of his annual income to the church. He runs a film distribution company in Southern California.

