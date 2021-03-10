'Judgmental' church letter to parishioner goes viral online

(WZTV) -- A church in White County, Tennessee is on its heels after a letter to one of its parishioners went viral online.

In late February, a parishioner posted a letter that she had received from three church elders. It lamented that she had not attended church in a couple weeks and was living with a man she had not married.

West Sparta Church of Christ sent the letter saying that if their member did not repent immediately, she would be ostracized from the church.

Read the full story ›