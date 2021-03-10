'Judgmental' church letter to parishioner goes viral online

(WZTV) -- A church in White County, Tennessee is on its heels after a letter to one of its parishioners went viral online.
In late February, a parishioner posted a letter that she had received from three church elders. It lamented that she had not attended church in a couple weeks and was living with a man she had not married.
West Sparta Church of Christ sent the letter saying that if their member did not repent immediately, she would be ostracized from the church.
