Kamala Harris teams with Bill Clinton for 'women's empowerment' event

Former President Bill Clinton somehow has survived the #MeToo era despite numerous credible accusations of sexual assault, his sexual relationship with a vulnerable young intern while in the White House and reports of his travels on Jeffrey Epstein's "Lolita Express" and visits to the convicted pedophile's "Orgy Island."

And now Kamala Harris is giving the prestige of the vice presidency to him as a purported champion of "women and girls."

Harris told Clinton on Friday it was a "true honor" to join him for a virtual event hosted by the Clinton Foundation focused on "empowering women and girls in the U.S. and around the world."

"I know you, during the course of your presidency, but your life work, you have always focused on the issue of poverty and what we must do to lift folks out of poverty," the vice president told Clinton.

TRENDING: Did Muslim suspect pick Boulder store because it was kosher?

Alleged victims of Clinton and his former friend Jeffrey Epstein commented on Twitter, including Juanita Broaddrick who accused Clinton of raping her in 1978.

"Is this a f–king joke? This pervert. ... who raped me ... is going to talk about empowering women," she wrote.

Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of trafficking by Epstein, wrote: "Wow!! She’s asking Clinton how to empower women???"

She referenced the report, based on flight logs, that Clinton traveled on Epstein's private jet.

Are Harris and Clinton suitable champions for women's empowerment? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (7 Votes) 97% (240 Votes)

"Wrong person, what she should be asking him is what the hell was Clinton doing on #Epstein island & private jets 27 TIMES!"

“When I look at who these young leaders are...it renews my faith in who we are as a society and as a collective, and what we're capable of and what's possible.” — @VP Kamala Harris on how @CGIU students inspire her. https://t.co/O4YruQXUWB pic.twitter.com/nTDi0XnUGf — Clinton Foundation (@ClintonFdn) March 26, 2021

Photographs have been published of one of Epstein's alleged victims, Chauntae Davies, giving Clinton a backrub during a stopover on a trip on Epstein's jet.

Davies alleges she was raped by Epstein several times after being recruited by his former madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is in custody in charges of sex trafficking.

Clinton's office has confirmed he was on Epstein's plane four times along with staff members and his Secret Service detail. But flight logs show he was aboard for at least 26 flights.

Clinton has denied knowing at the time of Epstein's crimes.

Among Clinton's many other accusers are Paula Jones, who alleges sexual harassment, and Kathleen Willey and Leslie Millwee, who both accused him of sexual assault.

His relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky when she was 21 led to his impeachment in 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!