Kamala Harris teams with Bill Clinton for 'women's empowerment' event

Former president praised for his work with girls

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published March 26, 2021 at 8:27pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Former President Bill Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris discuss "empowering women and girls" March 26, 2021 (Video screenshot)

Former President Bill Clinton somehow has survived the #MeToo era despite numerous credible accusations of sexual assault, his sexual relationship with a vulnerable young intern while in the White House and reports of his travels on Jeffrey Epstein's "Lolita Express" and visits to the convicted pedophile's "Orgy Island."

And now Kamala Harris is giving the prestige of the vice presidency to him as a purported champion of "women and girls."

Harris told Clinton on Friday it was a "true honor" to join him for a virtual event hosted by the Clinton Foundation focused on "empowering women and girls in the U.S. and around the world."

"I know you, during the course of your presidency, but your life work, you have always focused on the issue of poverty and what we must do to lift folks out of poverty," the vice president told Clinton.

Alleged victims of Clinton and his former friend Jeffrey Epstein commented on Twitter, including Juanita Broaddrick who accused Clinton of raping her in 1978.

"Is this a f–king joke? This pervert. ... who raped me ... is going to talk about empowering women," she wrote.

Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of trafficking by Epstein, wrote: "Wow!! She’s asking Clinton how to empower women???"

She referenced the report, based on flight logs, that Clinton traveled on Epstein's private jet.

Are Harris and Clinton suitable champions for women's empowerment?

"Wrong person, what she should be asking him is what the hell was Clinton doing on #Epstein island & private jets 27 TIMES!"

Photographs have been published of one of Epstein's alleged victims, Chauntae Davies, giving Clinton a backrub during a stopover on a trip on Epstein's jet.

Davies alleges she was raped by Epstein several times after being recruited by his former madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is in custody in charges of sex trafficking.

Clinton's office has confirmed he was on Epstein's plane four times along with staff members and his Secret Service detail. But flight logs  show he was aboard for at least 26 flights.

Clinton has denied knowing at the time of Epstein's crimes.

Among Clinton's many other accusers are Paula Jones, who alleges sexual harassment, and Kathleen Willey and Leslie Millwee, who both accused him of sexual assault.

His relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky when she was 21 led to his impeachment in 1998 for perjury and obstruction of justice.

