Lawmakers' resolution calls for investigation of 2020 election

In Wisconsin, a number of suspicious circumstances were present during the counting of the ballots in the 2020 presidential election.

Courts refused to look at them.

But now a resolution adopted by the state Assembly is authorizing an investigation.

TRENDING: Trump endorses GOP challenger to Brad Raffensperger in Georgia

According to AP, the assembly's resolution, adopted 58-35 along a party line vote with Republicans in the majority, would give the investigators subpoena power to compel testimony and gather documents.

The work would be done by the elections and campaign committee, where Rep. Joe Sanfelippo is the vice-chair.

Biden had only about 20,000 more votes than Trump in Wisconsin, and although the election count was supported by a partial recount, much of the evidence of suspicious activity wasn't reviewed.

The Gateway Pundit commented, "President Trump had a sizable lead in Wisconsin on election night when ... Democrat elections officials stopped counting ballots. By the next morning, Dementia Joe somehow took the lead. Overnight Wisconsin had a huge dump of votes all for Joe Biden…"

Will lawmakers ever expose the corruption in the 2020 presidential election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 52% (79 Votes) 48% (73 Votes)

It continued, "Joe Biden somehow outperformed Barack Obama's 2008 performance and Hillary Clinton's 2016 numbers in Milwaukee County despite the Census Bureau's data indicating the county actually shrank in the last 10 years."

The commentary pointed out, "The total number of 'indefinitely confined' voters, or Express Votes ballots for individuals with disabilities skyrocketed from around 60,000 in 2016 to over 240,000 in 2020. No photo ID is required in Wisconsin for indefinitely confined voters. Nor do we know if they were filled out and presented properly with all the required proof needed to vote. In addition to the IC ballots, the observers in Dane County found thousands of ballots with the initials ‘MLW’ on them. We don’t know if these ballots were completed correctly or not as well. But like the IC ballots, these ballots were in pristine condition and had no creases on them. They could not have been mailed in during the election."

The Daily Signal earlier reported that Wisconsin was one of the states where results likely were influenced by cash donations from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg who wanted to "bolster democracy during the pandemic."

The site reported, "But what the grant money really purchased in battleground states such as Wisconsin was infiltration of the November presidential elections by liberal groups and Democratic activists, according to hundreds of pages of emails and other documents obtained by Wisconsin Spotlight."

The report explained in Green Bay, which received a total of $1.6 million in grant funding from the Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life, a “grant mentor” who has worked for several Democratic Party candidates, was given access to boxes of absentee ballots before the election.

The report said Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein, Wisconsin state leader for the National Vote at Home Institute, in many ways became the de facto city elections chief.

The evidence showed that Green Bay’s highly partisan Mayor Eric Genrich, a Democrat, and his staff usurped City Clerk Kris Teske’s authority and let the Zuckerberg-funded “grant team” take over—a clear violation of Wisconsin election statutes, the report charged.

It was part of a strategy by liberal groups to improperly insinuate themselves into the election system and coordinate with what became known as the “Wisconsin 5,” the state’s five largest communities that split more than $6 million in Zuckerberg money, the report said.

The five localities were handed $6.3 million from the organization that actually handed out Zuckerberg's money.

An effort by a national organization, the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, to review and investigate possible election problems at the time was rejected by courts.

The group had presented to the Wisconsin Supreme Court information about 150,000 "potentially fraudulent ballots" but judges there declined to act.

Project director Phill Kline said the problems "were a direct result of Wisconsin election officials' willful violation of state law."

"One of the most impactful violations involved election officials brazenly defying state laws designed to ensure the integrity of absentee ballots, specifically provisions requiring voters to present photo identification when requesting an absentee ballot," the organization said. "The only exceptions to this requirement outlined in law apply to voters who are either 'hospitalized' or 'indefinitely confined because of age, physical illness, or infirmity."

But "local election officials unilaterally interpreted the 'indefinitely confined' exemption to apply to persons suffering from COVID-19, and the Wisconsin Election Commission exceeded its statutory authority by issuing 'guidance' instructing election clerks not to reject voters who cite the exemption, even if the officials have knowledge that the individuals in question are no longer indefinitely confined," the organization said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!