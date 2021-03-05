A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Left's attack on nuclear family echoes language of CCP

'All goes into that growing support for socialism'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 5, 2021 at 2:24pm
(THE EPOCH TIMES) – The left’s attack on the nuclear family and the collectivist mindset that is growing in the United States echoes narratives from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), says Morgan Zegers, founder of Young Americans Against Socialism.

“The left’s attack on the nuclear family … all goes into that growing support for socialism, that collectivist mindset that we’re seeing in America,” Zegers told The Epoch Times’ “Crossroads” at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, last week.

Young Americans Against Socialism is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to exposing socialism’s failures by creating viral educational videos for social media.

