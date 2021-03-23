Legal team probes Kerry's attempt to 'sabotage' Trump

The American Center for Law and Justice is investigating a claim that Biden officials, including former Secretary of State John Kerry, interfered with and even sabotaged U.S. foreign policy with Iran while President Trump was in office.

The ACLJ said it's seeking documents from the State Department regarding discussions with Iranian officials.

"It is very dangerous and extremely concerning that John Kerry, while a private citizen, was actively meeting with foreign officials to not only undermine U.S. foreign policy but to sabotage it," the ACLJ said.

"This creates confusion in the international arena because it prevents the U.S. from having a clear unified message and contradicts the established and important U.S. policy of having one president at a time."

The Washington Times reported in February that Trump's attempt at a "back channel" with Iran to defuse escalating tensions failed.

The report said that two months earlier, "a different back channel was thriving in New York" as Iran's English-speaking foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, met with Robert Malley, who was President Obama's Middle East adviser.

The Times said it was an "apparent bid to undermine the Trump team and lay the groundwork for post-Trump relations."

The ACLJ noted one of the officials was John Kerry.

"President Biden’s team actively did what they falsely accused the previous Trump administration of doing," the ACLJ said. "According to declassified documents, then-Vice President Biden himself even inquired about using the Logan Act against Michel Flynn for establishing communications with a foreign government official.

"However, unlike Michael Flynn, who had already been appointed to serve as the incoming National Security Adviser, leading leftists were meeting with Zarif as far back as 2017 – not to prepare to take office, but AFTER they left office."

A former official told the Times that Zarif met with Obama administration officials in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before his visa was canceled.

"The underlying goals of Mr. Zarif’s meetings, the official said, was 'to devise a political strategy to undermine the Trump administration' and to continue building up a reservoir of support for the JCPOA, or another deal like it, that could be drawn up if a Democrat returned to the White House in 2021," that report said.

The ACLJ said Obama administration officials also maintained contact with Palestinian Authority officials after the Trump administration shut down relations.

Mike Pompeo, Trump's secretary of state, said in a Fox News interview that it's "sad that Secretary Kerry is so unable to get off the stage at any point that he had to go try and undermine what President Trump and our team were trying to do."

The ACLJ, through the Freedom of Information Act, is asking the State Department for all records "pertaining to the U.S. Department of State’s knowledge and efforts surrounding the breaking story that current government officials, like former Secretary of State John Kerry, conducted shadow diplomacy with Iran and its surrogates, or even advancing pro-Iran causes, all while these officials were not members or representatives of the U.S. government."

