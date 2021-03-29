Library workers upset diversity training didn't scapegoat white people

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Workers at the Free Library of Philadelphia came away cheesed at a diversity training session in which the presenter told them to steer clear of terms like “white supremacy” and “systemic racism” because they’re overused.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, diversity consultant Brandi Baldwin, who is black and got her doctorate from nearby Temple University, also informed participants to avoid “white privilege,” noting the concept is “one of the other myths out there.”

Such terminology, Baldwin said, “didn’t account for the fact that people of color, too, could cause harm.” She asked attendees to consider: “Are all the inequities you experience at the hands of white people?”

