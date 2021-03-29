A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Library workers upset diversity training didn't scapegoat white people

presenter said steer clear of terms like 'white supremacy' and 'systemic racism'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 29, 2021 at 5:22pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Workers at the Free Library of Philadelphia came away cheesed at a diversity training session in which the presenter told them to steer clear of terms like “white supremacy” and “systemic racism” because they’re overused.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, diversity consultant Brandi Baldwin, who is black and got her doctorate from nearby Temple University, also informed participants to avoid “white privilege,” noting the concept is “one of the other myths out there.”

Such terminology, Baldwin said, “didn’t account for the fact that people of color, too, could cause harm.” She asked attendees to consider: “Are all the inequities you experience at the hands of white people?”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×