Little League president forces boys to wear pink to understand 'diversity'

(NATIONAL FILE) – Newly appointed Laurel Little League President and diversity activist Michael Snead of Delaware gave a family member a Tee-Ball Coaching position within Laurel Little League’s organization. This family member and coach failed to consult the parents of her players, and made an executive decision that the players of her tee-ball team would be wearing pink uniforms.

Concerned Delaware father Adam Bailey immediately reached out to Laurel Little League to express his concern and ask for a uniform color change or a team switch for his 5-year-old son, which was immediately denied and dismissed because the father’s request was a hindrance to Snead’s diversity activism.

Snead has been accused of using his position as a Little League official to force a political agenda that disrupts the wholesome essence of family and community upon players. Critics have stated that forcing unhappy parents to watch as their little boys are forced to wear pink uniforms is a humiliation tactic used by diversity and LGBTQ activists, and has nothing to do with baseball.

