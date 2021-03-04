Liz Cheney now leads the GOP's Cancel Culture Caucus

Say what you will about Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, but she is not shy about staking out a leadership position in the Cancel Culture Caucus (CCC) of the GOP.

"I've been clear about my views about President Trump and the extent to which, following January 6, I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country," Cheney said just a wee bit presumptuously.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been much more coy. In his seeming rejection of Cheney's position, he told Fox News last Thursday, "I don't believe in cancel culture."

Former Iowa Rep. Steve King gagged upon hearing McCarthy. King promptly tweeted that McCarthy and Cheney had "teamed up on a strategic plan to 'cancel' me." Said King of McCarthy, "No Democrat is more shameless."

The popular, outspoken King – a self-identified Christian conservative constitutionalist – won his congressional race in 2016 with more than 60% of the vote, the seventh out of eight races in which he topped the 60% mark.

TRENDING: Pelosi under fire after her 2015 sex-assault message with Cuomo surfaces

In 2016, Liz Cheney, a recent transplant to Wyoming, won an open seat to represent her new state in Congress. After winning again in 2018, the former vice president's daughter was named chair of the House Republican Conference, the third-most powerful position.

King also won in 2018, but this time he was running against not only his Democratic opponent, but also the GOP's emerging CCC.

One stratagem of cancel culture was to make criticism of George Soros off limits. As a result of King's attack on Soros, in 2018 Democrats in Iowa began running ads saying that King was an anti-Semite.

Given that King had a 100% record with Israel, this charge would have had little impact had not the GOP CCC weighed in on the side of the Democrats.

Among the CCC's big guns was the man responsible for getting Republicans elected to Congress, Rep. Steve Stivers of Ohio, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

On Oct, 30, 2018, one week before the mid-term election, Stivers sent out this tweet: "Congressman Steve King's recent comments, actions, and retweets are completely inappropriate. We must stand up against white supremacy and hate in all forms, and I strongly condemn this behavior."

In this case, incredibly, "white supremacy" turned out to be King's criticism of George Soros. The Stivers tweet raised one and a half million dollars for King's Democratic opponent and fueled a media firestorm.

Less than four hours after his boss's initial tweet, Stivers's communications director, Matt Gorman, said in an interview, "We believe Congressman King's words and actions are completely inappropriate, and we strongly condemn them. We will not play in this race."

Not one to grovel, King fired back, "Americans, all created equal by God, with all our races, ethnicities, and national origins-legal immigrants & natural born citizens, together make up the Shining City on the Hill."

He continued, "These attacks are orchestrated by nasty, desperate, and dishonest fake media. Their ultimate goal is to flip the House and impeach Donald Trump. Establishment Never Trumpers are complicit."

With the GOP's Cancel Culture Caucus trashing serious conservatives and supporting feckless RINOs, establishment Never Trumpers enabled the Democrats to flip the House and impeach Trump – twice.

King held onto his seat despite the CCC. In 2019, however, its scolds turned on him in full force. Now in a leadership position, Cheney colluded with McCarthy to purge King's brand of unapologetic conservatism from Congress.

In January of that year, the New York Times grotesquely twisted a King comment to make it sound as though he endorsed white nationalism and white supremacy.

By this time, the media knew just where to go for a supportive quote. Without consulting King, Cheney told the AP that King's remarks were "abhorrent and racist and should have no place in our national discourse."

With Cheney's approval, McCarthy saw to it that King was stripped of his committee assignments, which, in Iowa especially, was the kiss of death.

"House Republican leaders removed Rep. Steve King of Iowa from the Judiciary and Agriculture Committees on Monday night," the Times celebrated, "as party officials scrambled to appear tough on racism."

Appear? The Times subversive use of the phrase "appear tough on racism" undid whatever good Cheney and McCarthy thought they were doing by purging King and appeasing the Times.

To save his committee assignments, King commissioned a Lexis-Nexis data search that showed the use of the phrases "White Supremacist" or "White Nationalist" in Big Media was virtually non-existent until November of 2016, not coincidentally the month Trump was elected.

King argues, in fact, that the spike in usage correlates perfectly with a George Soros-led "Resistance" conference that was being held in Washington in November 2016 and favorably covered by the media.

In 2020 the CCC supported King's primary opponent, an off-the-shelf Republicans whose mission was to not make waves, and ousted the principled King.

Last week Cheney was back chasing phantoms and grabbing headlines, saying the GOP needed to act to prevent it from becoming known as "the party of white supremacy."

George Soros could not have said it better himself.

Jack Cashill's new book, "Unmasking Obama: The Fight to Tell the True Story of a Failed Presidency," is widely available. His forthcoming book, "Barack Obama's Promised Land: Deplorables Need Not Apply," is available for pre-order. See also www.cashill.com.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].