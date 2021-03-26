Man receives last paycheck in oil-covered pennies dumped on his driveway

(FOX 5 ATLANTA) – A Fayetteville man said his last paycheck from his former employer came in the form of over 90,000 oil- or grease-covered pennies dumped on his driveway.

Andreas Flaten said he left his job at A OK Walker Autoworks in November 2020. He said he was supposed to get his final paycheck, but was having difficulty getting it. Flaten said he even contacted the Georgia Department of Labor to get help.

In mid-March, Flaten said he finally received the $915 he was owed, but it was not in the form he was expecting.

