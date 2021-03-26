A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsMATTERS OF FINANCE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man receives last paycheck in oil-covered pennies dumped on his driveway

'This is a childish thing to do'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 26, 2021 at 12:20pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX 5 ATLANTA) – A Fayetteville man said his last paycheck from his former employer came in the form of over 90,000 oil- or grease-covered pennies dumped on his driveway.

Andreas Flaten said he left his job at A OK Walker Autoworks in November 2020. He said he was supposed to get his final paycheck, but was having difficulty getting it. Flaten said he even contacted the Georgia Department of Labor to get help.

In mid-March, Flaten said he finally received the $915 he was owed, but it was not in the form he was expecting.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×