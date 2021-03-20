Mexico deploying military police to help stop migrant surge

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – Mexico is preparing to send militarized police forces to help stop the surge of U.S.-bound illegal immigrants at its border with Guatemala, according to a Reuters exclusive report on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that Mexico’s National Guard militarized police will be central to the effort to stop the influx of migrants who are primarily traveling from Central America’s Northern Triangle of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

“The operations will be more frequent, more continuous and we will be taking part,” a National Guard member said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Read the full story ›