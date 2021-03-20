A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldBORDER INSECURITY
Mexico deploying military police to help stop migrant surge

Force will be central to effort to stopping caravans

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 20, 2021 at 3:08pm
(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – Mexico is preparing to send militarized police forces to help stop the surge of U.S.-bound illegal immigrants at its border with Guatemala, according to a Reuters exclusive report on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that Mexico’s National Guard militarized police will be central to the effort to stop the influx of migrants who are primarily traveling from Central America’s Northern Triangle of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

“The operations will be more frequent, more continuous and we will be taking part,” a National Guard member said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

