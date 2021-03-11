Moscow partially shuts down Twitter in legal dispute

(TSARIZM) – The Kremlin’s social media watch dog Roskomnadzor has partially shut down the social media application Twitter in the Russian Federation over a legal dispute.

“Starting March 10, 2021, centralized response measures have been taken against Twitter to protect Russian citizens and force the internet service to comply with Russian legislation,” Roskomnadzor said in a statement.

Roskomnadzor said it will slow down Twitter — which polls say is used by 3% of Russians — on all Russian cellphones and half of its desktops. The slowdown will mainly affect photo and video content on Twitter, the watchdog said, reported The Moscow Times.

