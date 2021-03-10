MyPillow guy announces brand-new social-media platform

The social-media crackdown on conservative speech in recent months has resulted in the cancellation of accounts by President Trump MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

But now, Lindell says, a new social-media platform is coming where "people will be able to talk and not walk on eggshells."

Business Insider reported Lindell announced in an interview on Friday on Charlie Kirk's podcast that the site could launch within a month.

He was deplatformed by Twitter and others for claiming he had evidence of vote fraud and mismanagement in the 2020 presidential election.

Establishment media have routinely dismissed the claims by President Trump and others as "baseless" and "conspiracy theories." But there were some 5,000 sworn affidavits submitted by people who say they witnessed vote fraud or irregularities. And the cases presenting that evidence and more in court were dimissed for reasons such as standing and timing, not on the merits.

"Every single influencer person on the planet can come there. You're going to have a platform to speak out," Lindell said. "It's not just like a little Twitter platform.

"We're launching this big platform so all the voices of our country can come back and start telling it like it is again," he explained. "You will not need YouTube. You won't need these places. So it will be where everything can be told, because we've got to get our voices back."

He released a two-hour video documentary titled "Absolute Proof" making the case that vote fraud affected the outcome of the election. It's available on a website Lindell created.

"Everyone needs to share it with everyone you know, because anyone that sees it, even if it's nine Supreme Court justices, everyone will say, 'Wow, this is an attack on our country,'" Lindell said in an interview with The Revival Channel on YouTube.

"Once you guys see what I've seen you're gonna be so excited," he said.

Because of his political opinions, many retailers have stopped carrying his company's products, but Lindell's many allies have fought back.

The consumer organization Media Action Network launched a boycott of Bed, Bath & Beyond, which saw its stock plunge 36% in one day of trading.

"This isn't about pillows. It's about the continual punishment of conservative speech," Media Action Network founder Ken LaCorte said in an announcement of the boycott.

Lindell employs more than 1,500 people at his Minnesota plant. He recounted to WND last May the remarkable transformation in his life through his faith in Jesus Christ.

See Mike Lindell's "Absolute Proof":

