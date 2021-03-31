Network states as fact: 'Not possible to know gender identity at birth'

A CNN report on Wednesday stating there is "no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth" drew quizzical responses on social media.

The report by Devan Cole was about South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem's executive orders banning biological males in sports events for females.

Cole wrote: "Though the two executive orders signed by Noem do not explicitly mention transgender athletes, they reference the supposed harms of the participation of 'males' in women's athletics – an echo of the transphobic claim, cited in other similar legislative initiatives, that transgender women are not women. The orders also reference 'biological sex,' a disputed term that refers to the sex as listed on students' original birth certificates."

Cole then stated, "It's not possible to know a person's gender identity at birth, and there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth."

Matt Margolis at PJ Media noted doctors "have been announcing the sex of newborns in delivery rooms long before the concept of 'gender identity' became a thing, and to this day, they still do."

"Regardless of political agenda, that has always been the standard. While some (crazy) parents may insist on a gender-neutral birth certificate, that decision, as stupid and anti-science as it is, has been the decision of the parents, not the doctors who know that biological sex isn’t a social construct," he wrote.

Margolis noted Cole cites as "evidence" an article from Boston Review, "which is not a medical or science magazine, but a left-wing non-profit group, which claims in its headline that 'Science Won’t Settle Trans Rights,' and declares in the subtitle 'Appeals to the biological facts conceal a deeper contest over political equality—and scientific authority itself.'"

"Wow, it’s like the whole point of the article is to say that a political agenda and feelings trump scientific fact. Do you see what’s going on here? For years now the political left has been distorting the concepts of consensus and science to justify their political agenda. According to the left, man-made climate change is a fact, and there’s scientific consensus on this point. This is false, but nevertheless, the left believes this to be the case, and claims that science is on their side, basing their claim on the oft-cited myth that 97 percent of sciences agree that man-made climate change is real."

The Red State blog noted the "hard news side of CNN" put out the "whopper of a statement."

"It’s bad enough that it’s become impossible to even question the transgender ideology on choosing one’s 'gender' without having almost every vestige of society crash down on you," the blog said. "Worse, we are now seeing the complete redefinition of scientifically objective standards like assigning sex at birth."

RedState pointed out that DNA identifies a person as either male or female.

"Respecting people’s life choices in a free country is one thing. Forgoing objective reality is another, especially when there are serious consequences to doing so. That CNN is pushing this shows just how far gone that network is. They will literally say anything to push the current woke narrative."

Fox News reported Cole's statement caught the attention of many readers, and the Daily Caller’s Mary Margaret Olohan pointed out it was a blanket statement without a source or quotes.

"We live in a literal clown world where the elites pretend not to know what it means to be a man or a woman. The only way to maintain your sanity is to reject this absolute nonsense everywhere you see it," author Allie Beth Stuckey wrote, Fox reported.

