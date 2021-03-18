The non-vaccine 'vaccine': Is it really safe?

A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Jane M. Orient, M.D. By Jane M. Orient, M.D.
Published March 18, 2021 at 7:55pm
Like most of us, you are probably longing for a return to normal.

Getting everybody vaccinated is supposed to be the way back, but the official word is "not yet," even if you have gotten your shot. Continue wearing your mask and keeping your distance.

The Biden administration has announced a $1.5 billion taxpayer-funded advertising campaign – for a product that is free to the user because it was already bought and paid for by the taxpayer. The reason is "vaccine hesitancy" – some people don't want the shots, including up to half of medical workers. And there is a push to require a "green pass" like in Israel – proof of vaccination, at first to take an international flight, later to work, shop, go to a concert, etc.

There are a few facts that you should know before getting in line:

  • The products are not FDA approved. They have an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). By law, such products cannot be mandatory, and you should have to sign a detailed informed consent before receiving it.

  • The products are not vaccines in the usual sense – the dictionary definition had to be changed to call them that. They are experimental biologic agents, a form of gene therapy.
  • It is too soon to evaluate long-term adverse effects, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, birth defects, impairment of fertility, or antibody-enhanced disease from later virus infection.
  • In German nursing homes there were many times more deaths in the two months after the vaccination campaign started than in the entire prior year (see graphic).
  • Manufacturers are immune from product liability. Argentina and Brazil haven't gotten Pfizer product because they have so far declined to pledge sovereign assets such as military bases to indemnify Pfizer in the event of harm.

At this point, there are many questions and many unknowns. For further information see:

 

Jane M. Orient, M.D.
Jane M. Orient, M.D., executive director of Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, has been in solo practice of general internal medicine since 1981 and is a clinical lecturer in medicine at the University of Arizona College Of Medicine. She received her undergraduate degrees in chemistry and mathematics from the University of Arizona and her M.D. from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. She is the author of "Sapira's Art and Science of Bedside Diagnosis"; the fourth edition has just been published by Lippincott, Williams & Wilkins. She also authored "YOUR Doctor Is Not In: Healthy Skepticism about National Health Care," published by Crown.







