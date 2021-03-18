A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
INTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
North Korea issues 1st threat toward Biden administration through Kim's powerful sister

Kim Yo Jong speaks ominous words of warning

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 18, 2021 at 4:57pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – North Korea has issued its first statement directed toward the Biden administration which is being widely reported as in reality a "threat." It comes as a high level U.S. delegation is in the region to focus on China strategy, which includes talks with U.S. allies regarding denuclearizing the Korean peninsula.

The powerful sister of Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong, warned the United States it must "refrain from causing a stink" if it desires to "sleep in peace" over the next four years.

"We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off gun powder smell in our land," she said.

