|
It's officially now an offence to LEAVE England

Authorities can fine travelers if reason isn't valid

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 27, 2021 at 4:42pm
(SOVEREIGN MAN) – After four hours of debate yesterday in the House of Commons, the United Kingdom has approved an emergency measure that will, among other restrictions, fine Brits who LEAVE the country without a qualifying reason.

Ironically, the British government insists they can legally impose these new rules because of authority that was granted to them under a law called the Public Health Act… which just happened to be passed in… 1984.

Starting on Monday, anyone who leaves England must submit papers making a certified declaration of their reason for leaving. The authorities will then retain the discretion to fine travelers £5,000— nearly $7,000, if the reason isn't valid.

