Oh poop! No. 2 trouble piles up for Biden's White House dogs

As sometimes happens with political figures, trouble piles on trouble.

In this case, the controversy centers on the two four-footed creatures who live in the White House.

Only a day after it was revealed that one of the dogs, for a second time, bit a federal worker at the estate, one of the animals left a pile on the White House floor.

One of Biden's dogs pooped on the floor, per pool "Champ and Major were spotted in the hallway outside the Palm Room doors in front of the Diplomatic Room. There was dog poo on the floor. It’s unclear which dog was responsible for it" — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 31, 2021

TRENDING: Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany named new co-host of Fox's 'Outnumbered'

As in a pile of "poo," according to a White House media pool report.

CBS News' Kathryn Watson noted that both German shepherds, Champ and Major, "were spotted in the hallway outside the Palm Room doors in front of the Diplomatic Room," but she said it was "unclear which dog was responsible" for the mess.

Just the News noted media have "fawned over the dogs after four years of a dog-less White House during former President Trump's term. Shortly after Biden won the White House, the Associated Press wrote a fluff piece headlined, 'It's Major: Pets poised for a return to the White House.'"

Are the national media fawning over Biden's dogs? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Major, a rescue dog, bit two employees in recent weeks. In the latest incident, a National Park Service employee was injured and had to be treated.

After the first biting incident, March 8, Major and 13-year-old Champ were summarily dispatched to the Bidens' home in Delaware for a time.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley warned in a column Tuesday that the Biden's could be held legally liable.

"Presumably an owner can still be negligent in failing to take reasonable measures to protect licensees or invitees on the property. Thus, the Bidens could still be sued for negligence failure to take reasonable steps after learning of the propensity of Major to bite," wrote Turley, a law professor at George Washington University.

"Alternatively, this could be a matter for the Federal Tort Claims Act as a personal injury occurring on federal property. Fortunately, Major is not considered a government official entitled to immunity for discretionary functions, including occasional 'nipping' noted by the press secretary."

He previously noted that under tort law, a dog "is afforded (at most) 'one free bite' before strict liability applies. Major could now be treated as a known vicious animal for liability purposes."

And he noted the language by the press secretary for Jill Biden, who said the dog "nipped" someone.

"The difference between 'nipped' and 'bitten' is that you are bitten by other people's dogs," he said. "Your dog however only nips, which is somewhere on the spectrum between a lick and a complete devouring."

He explained the Bidens could be held liable any time after they "know or have reason to know of the vicious propensity of your animals."

After the first biting incident, the Western Journal called it an "embarrassment for the Democrats, the establishment media and all of Biden's enablers – even those who voted for him."

"The presence of these two dogs, and especially Major, in the White House was used to portray Biden as a moral, normal and relatable guy with a love for animals.

CBS, The Oprah Magazine, ABC and others hailed the "return of presidential pets to the White House."

There were even jokes about an "indoguration" for the animals.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!