Ohio State to hire 50 professors focused on social, racial justice

In addition to its current 150 diversity officials

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 26, 2021 at 12:38pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Ohio State University recently announced it plans to hire 50 faculty members focused on addressing social equity and racial disparities.

The news comes as an economics professor and higher education watchdog calculated that the public university currently employs 150 diversity officials at a cost of $12 million annually.

In a 2021 state of the university address, President Kristina Johnson stated last month that she was encouraged by the Task Force on Racism and Racial Inequities to hire 150 new faculty within a new initiative called RAISE, which stands for race, inclusion and social equity.

Read the full story ›

