Pelosi dashes Democratic effort to expel GOP congresswoman

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday appeared to dash the hopes of the far-left wing of the Democratic Party to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from office.

Democrats have targeted Greene, who was elected with 75% of the vote in her district, because she has espoused some of the views of the QAnon movement.

But Pelosi said Friday that the resolution by Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., to expel Greene isn't supported by House leadership, FoxNews.com reported.

"Members are very unhappy about what happened here and they can express themselves in the way they do," Pelosi said. "What Mr. Gomez did is his own review and that is not a leadership position."

House Democrats already have removed Greene from her committee assignments. Gomez accused Greene of inciting political violence and threatening the lives of members of Congress on Jan. 6.

On Friday, Green was locked out of her Twitter account, which the social-media platorm insisted was by "accident."

The suspension later was lifted.

To succeed, Gomez's resolution would need every Democratic vote and a considerable number of Republican votes, as the House requires a two-thirds vote for expulsion. Democrats have only an eight-seat advantage over Republicans.

Greene said the Gomez resolution was part of Democrats' "war on women."

She likened it to the ongoing election challenge in Iowa, where the House is weighing whether to undo the victory of Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who won by just six votes. Her victory was certified by her state.

Greene's recent posting of a sign in the hallway outside of her congressional office is just one of the ways she's triggered progressive Democrats.

A liberal neighbor put up a transgender flag in the hall to annoy Greene. Rep. Marie Newman, D-Ill., posted a video on Twitter showing her gleefully posting the transgender flag after pointing the camera at Greene's office door.

Greene reacted, putting a sign on the wall saying: "There are two genders: MALE & FEMALE. 'Trust The Science.'"

